Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Nomura by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 73,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 4.7% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in Nomura by 2.7% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in Nomura by 23.0% during the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Price Performance

NMR opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Nomura

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

