Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.17 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The trade was a 31.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock worth $1,603,067,889. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.