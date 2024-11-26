Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 281,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $8,635,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

