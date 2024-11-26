Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MUFG opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

