Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

