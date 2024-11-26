Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

