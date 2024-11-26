Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,895,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 500,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

