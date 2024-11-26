Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,893 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 12.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,179,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,875,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of E opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

