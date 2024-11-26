Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,131 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 380,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 196.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 33,144 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEP

Korea Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.