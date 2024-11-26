Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $233.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $148.38 and a one year high of $243.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.