Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

ANIP opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.