Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $175.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

