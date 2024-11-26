Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $314.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.13 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

