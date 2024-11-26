Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 807,794 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.53 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.29.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

