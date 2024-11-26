Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.43, a PEG ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

