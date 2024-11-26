Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.