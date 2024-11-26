Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616,845 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,739 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 125.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,098,000 after buying an additional 1,308,376 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

