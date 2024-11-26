Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stake Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $27,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,156,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at $10,288,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at $9,811,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after buying an additional 404,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Expro Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Expro Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

