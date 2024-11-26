Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Scotiabank

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

NYSE EXR opened at $170.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 14.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,228 shares of company stock worth $3,374,617. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

