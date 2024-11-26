First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 231.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

