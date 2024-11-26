First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 171.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

