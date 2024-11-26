First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,075 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,579,000 after buying an additional 362,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 148,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,283,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,332,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

