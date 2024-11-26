First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.65% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $122,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 307,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6,160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

