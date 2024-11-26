Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fortive worth $27,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

