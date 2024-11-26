Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.26.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.