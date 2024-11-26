Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

