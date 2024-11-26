Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 83 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Kadant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI opened at $419.27 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.51 and a 52 week high of $429.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,848.25. The trade was a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,950. The trade was a 32.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,455. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

