Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 362 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 41.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $731.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $580.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.24. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,710.34, a PEG ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

