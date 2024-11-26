Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axos Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Axos Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 122.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Axos Financial by 38.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at $109,763,472.53. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

