Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after buying an additional 2,026,961 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 87.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,905 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 766.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 89.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 379,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,774,599.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This trade represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALKS

Alkermes Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.