International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996,782 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $119,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

