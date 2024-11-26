iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

