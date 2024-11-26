iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $28,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

