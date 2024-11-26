Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 10,304 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,190,706.88. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $14,264,991.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.