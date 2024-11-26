JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 97,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.