Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

NYSE KOS opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.