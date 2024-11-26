Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.70% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

KYMR opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

