Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $148,000 in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,367.45. This represents a 15.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

PRM opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

