Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,440,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,673,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after acquiring an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,820,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,390,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CAH stock opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $126.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.