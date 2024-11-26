Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $220,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $84,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,285.20. This trade represents a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

