Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $227,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $1,742,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 42.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $234,000.
Solventum Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SOLV opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
