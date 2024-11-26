Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $227,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $1,742,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 42.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of SOLV opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

