Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Definitive Healthcare worth $27,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on DH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

