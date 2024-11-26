Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.52% of Kemper worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kemper alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMPR

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.