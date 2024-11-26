Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $22.07 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $87.55 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

