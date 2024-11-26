Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $24.58 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,936 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GDS were worth $24,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of GDS by 63.5% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,952 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 921.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 126,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 125,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

