Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $26.12 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $26,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $151.31 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Quaker Chemical



Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

