Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $31,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
