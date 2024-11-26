Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $31,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.