Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 104,968 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

