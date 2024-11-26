Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,281 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cohu were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 558.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $135,850 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

