Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 483,993 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,993 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Schneider National worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 695,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 87.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,914,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 23.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.3 %

SNDR stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.